INDIA BONDS-Bond yields may open lower, tracking U.S. peers

MUMBAI, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are expected open lower on Thursday, tracking a sharp decline in U.S. yields, while rise in global oil prices may limit downside.

The benchmark Indian 10-year government bond yield IN072632G=CC is likely to be in a 7.35%-7.41% band, a trader with a private bank said. The yield fell seven basis points to end at 7.4424% on Tuesday.

Indian financial markets were shut on Wednesday due to a local holiday.

"There should be a gap-down opening for yields of around five to six basis points, as the move in U.S. yields is very sharp and we are back to 4% levels," the trader said.

"Oil could act as a dampener, though with chances of $100 per barrel soon."

The U.S. Treasuries saw a sharp buying interest, with the yield on the 10-year note back to 4.00%, down by over 30 bps since last week on weaker dollar and renewed speculation the Federal Reserve may slow its pace of rate hikes.

The yield spread on three-month bills and 10-year Treasury notes US3MUS10Y=TWEB turned negative on Tuesday, on an intraday basis.

The Fed funds futures are pricing in a 87% probability of a 75 basis points rate hike on Nov. 2, and a 38% chance of the same-sized increase in December, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool.

Last week, the probabilities were near 100% and 65%, respectively.

The Fed has already raised rates by 300 basis points since March.

Meanwhile, global oil prices rose, driven by record U.S. crude exports and a weaker dollar. Crude exports rose to 5.1 million barrels a day, the most ever. O/R

KEY INDICATORS:

** Brent crude futures LCOc1 was 0.3% higher at $95.95 per barrel, after rising 2.3% in previous session

** 10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR was at 4.0069% and the two-year note US2YT=RR at 4.4059%

** Reserve Bank of India to auction Treasury Bills worth 220 billion Indian rupees ($2.68 billion)

($1 = 82.0740 Indian rupees)

