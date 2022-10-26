INDIA BONDS-Bond yields may open lower, tracking U.S. peers

Contributor
Dharamraj Dhutia Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

Indian government bond yields are expected open lower on Thursday, tracking a sharp decline in U.S. yields, while rise in global oil prices may limit downside.

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are expected open lower on Thursday, tracking a sharp decline in U.S. yields, while rise in global oil prices may limit downside.

The benchmark Indian 10-year government bond yield IN072632G=CC is likely to be in a 7.35%-7.41% band, a trader with a private bank said. The yield fell seven basis points to end at 7.4424% on Tuesday.

Indian financial markets were shut on Wednesday due to a local holiday.

"There should be a gap-down opening for yields of around five to six basis points, as the move in U.S. yields is very sharp and we are back to 4% levels," the trader said.

"Oil could act as a dampener, though with chances of $100 per barrel soon."

The U.S. Treasuries saw a sharp buying interest, with the yield on the 10-year note back to 4.00%, down by over 30 bps since last week on weaker dollar and renewed speculation the Federal Reserve may slow its pace of rate hikes.

The yield spread on three-month bills and 10-year Treasury notes US3MUS10Y=TWEB turned negative on Tuesday, on an intraday basis.

The Fed funds futures are pricing in a 87% probability of a 75 basis points rate hike on Nov. 2, and a 38% chance of the same-sized increase in December, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool.

Last week, the probabilities were near 100% and 65%, respectively.

The Fed has already raised rates by 300 basis points since March.

Meanwhile, global oil prices rose, driven by record U.S. crude exports and a weaker dollar. Crude exports rose to 5.1 million barrels a day, the most ever. O/R

KEY INDICATORS:

** Brent crude futures LCOc1 was 0.3% higher at $95.95 per barrel, after rising 2.3% in previous session

** 10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR was at 4.0069% and the two-year note US2YT=RR at 4.4059%

** Reserve Bank of India to auction Treasury Bills worth 220 billion Indian rupees ($2.68 billion)

($1 = 82.0740 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia; Editing by Neha Arora)

((Dharamrajlalit.dhutia@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters