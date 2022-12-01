INDIA BONDS-Bond yields may fall tracking U.S. peers, debt supply to curb move

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are expected to open lower on Friday, tracking a further fall in U.S. peers, though fresh supplies of debt through weekly auction might limit their moves.

The benchmark 10-year yield IN072632G=CC is likely to move in a 7.17%-7.23% band, a trader with a private bank said. The yield ended at 7.2095% on Thursday, its lowest level since Sept. 15. The yield also fell most, in terms of basis points, since Oct. 4.

Since the 10-year U.S. yield is closer to 3.50%, there could be some more buying in local bonds. The market may, however, wait for the auction cutoffs to gauge appetite at these levels, the trader added.

New Delhi is planning to raise 300 billion rupees ($3.70 billion) through sale of bonds, which includes 14-year liquid bonds.

U.S. Treasury prices rose further, with the yield on the 10-year note US10YT=RR falling to 3.5050%, its lowest since Sept. 21, as moderating inflation in October pushed yields down further on Thursday.

Yields had fallen in the previous session when Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the U.S. central bank could slow its pace of interest rate hikes as soon as its December policy meeting in two weeks.

With the Fed poised to slowdown its pace of rate hikes, market participants are also expecting the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to mirror the move.

The RBI's monetary policy decision is due on Wednesday, and it is poised to raise interest rates by a smaller 35 basis points to 6.25%, according to economists polled by Reuters who expect another modest move up early next year to curb lingering inflation pressures.

A strong two-thirds majority said it was still too soon for the central bank to take its eye off inflation, which slowed to 6.77% at last measure but has stayed above the upper end of the RBI's 2%-6% tolerance band all year.

KEY INDICATORS:

** Brent crude futures LCOc1 up 0.3% to $87.15 per barrel, after rising 1.7% in the previous session

** 10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR was at 3.5339% and the two-year note US2YT=RR at 4.2646%

** India to sell federal government bonds worth 300 billion rupees ** RBI to set underwriting fees for bonds worth 300 billion rupees

** RBI to conduct 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction for 1.50 trillion rupees

($1 = 81.1600 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Dharamraj.dhutia@tr.com))

