INDIA BONDS-Bond yields may ease, tracking U.S. moves post inflation respite

MUMBAI, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are expected to open lower on Wednesday, mirroring a similar move in U.S. yields, after a smaller-than-expected rise in U.S. consumer prices buoyed bets for a slowdown in rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.

The benchmark 10-year yield IN072632G=CC is likely to move in a 7.23%-7.27% band, a trader with a private bank said. The yield ended lower at 7.2658% on Tuesday.

Sentiment has been lifted after the crash in local retail inflation, and the trend in U.S. also shows that price increases will start cooling now, the trader said, adding, the rate-hike cycle may be near its end, not only in India but globally as well.

U.S consumer prices barely rose in November at just 0.1%, after advancing 0.4% in October, while economists had expected the reading at 0.3%.

In the 12 months through November, the CPI climbed 7.1%, its smallest advance since December 2021, followed by a 7.7% rise in October. The annual CPI peaked at 9.1% in June, its sharpest increase since November 1981.

The Fed's policy decision is due later in the day, when the central bank is expected to scale back the quantum of rate hike to 50 basis points. It has raised rate by 375 bps since March including four back-to-back hikes of 75 bps each.

The 10-year yield stayed below 3.50%, after briefly touching 3.42%, while the two-year yield - a closer indicator of interest rate expectations - dipped below 4.20%.

The U.S. data comes after India's retail inflation reading showed a moderation, rising 5.88% in November versus a 6.77% increase in the previous month, and well below the median estimate of 6.40% in a Reuters poll.

Some analysts are now pencilling in a lower probability of another rate hike from the Reserve Bank of India in February. The RBI has raised repo rate by 225 bps since May to control inflation.

KEY INDICATORS:

** Brent crude futures LCOc1 up 3.4% at $80.40 per barrel, after rising 3.5% in previous session

** 10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR was at 3.4994% and the two-year note US2YT=RR at 4.2183%

** RBI to auction Treasury Bills worth 220 billion rupees ($2.67 billion)

($1 = 82.3750 Indian rupees)

