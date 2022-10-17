INDIA BONDS-Bond yields may ease as rate hike fears recede after RBI comments on inflation

By Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia

MUMBAI, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields may open lower on Tuesday, as sentiment is expected to get a boost after the central bank said inflation was set to ease from September levels, calming fears of rate hikes.

The comments emerged a day after the market interpreted a softer guidance on policy rates from the minutes of the Reserve Bank of India's rate-setting policy panel, which may further add to gains.

The benchmark Indian 10-year government bond yield IN072632G=CC is seen in a 7.37%-7.43% band, a trader with a private bank said. The yield ended at 7.4075% on Monday, posting its biggest single session fall since Oct. 4.

"Globally, there is not much change in fundamentals, and hence local bullish bias after dovish minutes and inflation comments from the central bank should persist at least in the initial part," the trader said.

In its monthly bulletin published on Monday, the RBI said retail inflation is set to ease from September levels, while economic activity is poised to expand.

"Headline inflation is set to ease from its September high, albeit stubbornly," the RBI wrote in an article titled "State of the Economy", adding the fight against inflation will be "dogged and prolonged", given the long and variable lags with which monetary policy operates.

India's annual retail inflation had accelerated to a five-month high of 7.41% in September, its ninth straight reading above the target band of 2%-6% band.

Bond yields had fallen on Monday, as the RBI's monetary policy committee's minutes showed that policymakers may lean more on data in deciding the key interest rate going ahead, even as they appeared divided on the future path of rate hikes.

The central bank should pause interest rate hikes despite unacceptably high inflation to avoid stalling a recovery in economic growth, an external monetary policy committee member Jayant Varma told Reuters on Monday.

The net impact of all steps taken by the central bank, including the rate hikes, has resulted in a close to 250 basis points increase, Varma said.

The MPC raised the benchmark repo rate by 50 basis points in September, the fourth straight increase to tame stubbornly high inflation. It has raised repo rate by 190 bps in May-September.

KEY INDICATORS:

** Brent crude futures LCOc1 0.2% higher at $91.84 per barrel

** 10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR was at 4.0022% and the two-year note US2YT=RR at 4.4517% ** Nine Indian states to raise 169 billion Indian rupees ($2.06 billion) through sale of bonds

($1 = 82.1910 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia; Editing by Neha Arora)

