INDIA BONDS-Bond yields may ease as divided cenbank policymakers allay rate hike fears

By Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia

MUMBAI, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields may open lower on Monday, as unclear signals emerged from divided opinions of monetary policymakers over future course of rate hikes, and as global oil prices eased.

However, any steep falls in yields is unlikely, as the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield crossed the 4.00% mark.

The benchmark Indian 10-year government bond yield IN072632G=CC is seen in a 7.43%-7.49% band, a trader with a private bank said. The yield ended at 7.4696% on Friday and has risen 30 basis points in last five weeks.

The Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy committee may lean more on data in deciding the key interest rate going ahead even as policymakers appeared divided on the future path of rate hikes, minutes of its September meeting suggested on Friday.

Minutes from two external members Ashima Goyal and Jayant Varma, showed their preference for a tapering of the rate-hike cycle going ahead.

"A pause is needed after this hike because monetary policy acts with lags," Varma wrote in his minutes.

The MPC raised the benchmark repo rate by 50 basis points in September, the fourth straight increase to tame stubbornly high inflation.

India's annual retail inflation accelerated to a five-month high of 7.41% in September, its ninth straight reading above the MPC's target band of 2%-6% band.

QuantEco Research said it believes monetary policy tightening has some more space to run and continues to expect 35 bps rate hike in December, post which, the central bank is likely to get reactive rather than carry the baton of being proactive.

Meanwhile, the benchmark Brent crude contract eased last week on global recession worries and fears of weak oil demand, especially in China.

India is one of the largest importers of crude oil and that has a direct impact on inflation.

However, U.S. yields rose, with the 10-year yield rising above the 4.00% mark, as elevated inflation raised market expectations that the Federal Reserve's target interest rate will peak in 2023 close to 5%.

The U.S. Fed fund futures are pricing in two more 75 basis points rate hikes by the Federal Reserve in November and December. The U.S. Fed has already raised interest rate by 300 basis points since March.

KEY INDICATORS:

** Brent crude futures LCOc1 0.7% higher at $92.30 per barrel, after falling 6.4% last week

** 10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR was at 4.0019% and the two-year note US2YT=RR at 4.4832%

