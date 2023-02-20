INDIA BONDS-Bond yields lower tracking fall in oil prices

By Bhakti Tambe

MUMBAI, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields edged lower on Monday, tracking downward movement in global crude oil prices and as long-term investors stepped in due to the absence of major triggers.

The benchmark 10-year yield IN072632G=CC was at 7.3637% as of 10:23 a.m. IST (0454 GMT), after ending at 7.3889% on Friday.

"The U.S. markets are closed today, so our market is a bit directionless. But there's some value-buying from long-term investors, like insurance companies in longer-duration bonds, supporting prices," a dealer with a private bank said.

The U.S. markets are shut on Monday for the Presidents' Day holiday.

"The next key psychological level is 7.40% and then yields could find some support at 7.43%. However, in the absence of major triggers, any sharp upward movement is unlikely," said a trader with a state-run bank.

"Therefore, players like provident funds and insurance companies felt that current levels are good to enter into long-term bonds."

Market participants also took comfort from the fall in oil prices on Friday, on worries that future rate hikes could weigh on demand. Prices, however, reversed some losses in early on Monday. O/R

India imports nearly two-thirds of its oil requirements and price fluctuations have a bearing on domestic inflation.

The country's inflation prices rose more than expected in January, as it did in the United States. That will make the policy minutes from the central banks of both countries, due later this week, critical.

U.S. Treasury yields have been rising on market expectations of tighter Federal Reserve monetary policy in the coming months. Yields rose last week, though they eased to 3.8280% on Friday.

(Reporting by Bhakti Tambe; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

