INDIA BONDS-Bond yields little changed on value buying, benchmark sees short covering

By Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia

MUMBAI, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields were little changed on Monday, after opening higher, as value buying offset the impact of elevated U.S. yields.

The benchmark bond yield eased, with traders citing a short squeeze in this note amid low issuance of the note so far.

The benchmark Indian 10-year government bond yield IN072632G=CC was at 7.3781% as of 0450 GMT, after ending at 7.3926% on Friday, a two-month high. It had risen to 7.4173% earlier in the day and has jumped 16 basis points in last two sessions through Friday.

"We have seen a very sharp correction in yields in the last couple of weeks and, at these levels, there is some value which is supporting as broad negatives are factored in," a trader with a private bank said.

"The float for 2032 paper is very less, and hence some short sellers are caught on the wrong side today but any major impact may not be seen."

The Reserve Bank of India's policy decision is due on Friday, with investors expecting a half-a-percentage-point hike.

Twenty-six of 51 economists in a Reuters poll predicted the RBI to go for a 50 basis-point hike, taking the repo rate to 5.90%. Another 20 predicted a 35 bps increase. The remaining five pencilled in increases ranging from 20 to 30 bps.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Treasury yield curve inversion continued to deepen, with yields also reacting to British government debt that jumped after the country's new finance minister, Kwasi Kwarteng, unleashed historic tax cuts and huge increases in borrowing.

The 10-year U.S. yield US10YT=RR jumped above 3.80% on Friday, its highest level in more than 12 years, while the two-year yield US2YT=RR continued to trade near 15-year highs.

Last week, the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates by 75 bps for the third consecutive time and Chairman Jerome Powell said central bank officials are "strongly resolved" to bringing down inflation.

(Reporting by Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((Dharamrajlalit.dhutia@tr.com))

