INDIA BONDS-Bond yields little changed on budget caution; green bonds see strong demand

MUMBAI, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields ended largely unchanged on Wednesday, as caution prevailed ahead of the budget announcement next week, even as New Delhi successfully completed its first-ever sovereign green issuance.

The benchmark 10-year yield IN072632G=CC ended at 7.3480%, after closing at 7.3453% on Tuesday. The Indian market will remain closed on Thursday.

"The demand for green bonds was somewhat better than expected, but broadly the market is cautious before Friday's supply as well as the federal budget announcement," said Naveen Singh, head of trading at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership.

The government sold green bonds worth a total of 80 billion rupees ($981.2 million) at yields below comparable government bonds.

The RBI auctioned 40 billion rupees of five-year bonds at a coupon rate of 7.10%, five basis points below the five-year sovereign yield.

Another 40 billion rupees in 10-year bonds were sold at 7.29%, six basis points below comparable government securities.

Still, focus shifted as the market prepared for 300 billion rupees of debt sale on Friday, including the liquid 14-year paper.

This would be followed by the Union budget on Feb. 1, with the government's fiscal consolidation path and borrowing calendar for fiscal 2024 set to be the next triggers.

The government will borrow a record 16 trillion rupees in the fiscal year ending March 2024, according to a Reuters poll of economists.

YES Bank expects the Indian 10-year benchmark bond yield to rise to 7.60%-7.75% range in April-September, as a bulk of the already elevated borrowing would be frontloaded leading to a deluge of supply.

"With the centre front-loading borrowings in the first half of 2024 and a probable increase in the supply of corporate bonds, 10-year G-sec yields see a possibility of hardening," YES Bank economist Indranil Pan said in a note.

Some economists feel the gross market borrowings could come in below market expectations as a pool of securities raised to compensate states for a shortfall in goods and services tax may not be rolled over.

($1 = 81.5300 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia Editing by Sohini Goswami)

