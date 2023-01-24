INDIA BONDS-Bond yields little changed in supply-heavy week, budget eyed

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields ended largely unchanged on Tuesday, as traders avoided positions in a supply-heavy week while awaiting the federal budget announcement due on Feb. 1.

The benchmark 10-year yield IN072632G=CC ended at 7.3453%, after closing at 7.3515% on Monday.

"Budget remains the major focus area, with wide expectations of an elevated market borrowing, which is keeping investors nervous," said Yogesh Kalinge, vice president at AK Capital Services.

"The benchmark bond yield is expected to trade in the 7.30%-7.40% band till the budget."

Debt supply worth 636.50 billion rupees ($7.80 billion) is scheduled for this week, the highest for any week in at least the last five years.

Of this, states raised 256.50 billion rupees earlier in the day at higher-than-expected cutoff yields. This quantum was at the highest level in the last three months.

New Delhi also plans to raise 80 billion rupees via five-year and 10-year green bonds on Wednesday, which would be the first-ever such fundraising from the central government.

These bonds would be issued at a 'greenium', pushing yields 5-10 basis points (bps) below sovereign bonds, based on the strong response and interest from global and local investors.

In addition, there is a debt sale worth 300 billion rupees on Friday, which includes the liquid 14-year bond.

Indian markets will be closed on Thursday.

The major focus remains on the federal budget for the next financial year. The government's fiscal consolidation path and its borrowing calendar for fiscal 2024 will be the next market-moving triggers.

The government will borrow a record 16 trillion rupees in the fiscal year ending March 2024, according to a Reuters poll of economists, who said infrastructure spending and fiscal discipline ought to be its highest priorities.

The budget will be the last full-fledged one before the national elections in 2024.

($1 = 81.6250 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

((Dharamraj.dhutia@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.