INDIA BONDS-Bond yields little changed, Dec inflation readings key

MUMBAI, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields ended largely unchanged on Thursday after easing for the last three sessions, as investors awaited inflation readings from India and the United States due later in the day.

The benchmark 10-year yield IN072632G=CC ended at 7.2859%, after closing at 7.2913% on Wednesday.

The yield had dropped eight basis points in the previous three sessions, tracking a similar move in U.S. yields, on bets that inflation in the world's largest economy is cooling.

The 10-year U.S. yield US10YT=RR was at 3.52%, down over 30 basis points in January.

"U.S. inflation is expected to ease as the peak is behind us, and that should help the outlook for bonds," said Kunal Kundu, India economist at Societe Generale Corporate Investment Banking.

U.S. inflation reading is expected to stand at 6.5%, down from 7.1% in November, and comes after weak economic data bolstered bets of a slowdown in rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.

The Fed raised interest rates by 425 bps in 2022 and is set to hike them further this year. Futures were pricing in another 25 basis points move in February policy.

Meanwhile, India's retail inflation for December is likely to remain steady at 5.90%, after easing to 5.88% in November, a Reuters poll of economists showed. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) aims to maintain inflation within the 2%-6% band.

The RBI raised the repo rate by 225 basis points in 2022 to 6.25% and is set to hike again in February, which could be followed by a prolonged pause.

Investors will also focus on the federal budget due on Feb. 1, with the government's fiscal consolidation plan and gross borrowing figures.

The government's borrowing will likely hit a record high of 15.75 trillion rupees ($192.87 billion) next fiscal year, as it prioritises growth, which could push bond yields higher, said B Prasanna, global head–global markets–sales, trading and research at ICICI Bank.

($1 = 81.6625 Indian rupees)

