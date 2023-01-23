INDIA BONDS-Bond yields little changed as traders enter supply-heavy week before budget

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, Jan 23 (Reuters) - India's government bond yields ended largely unchanged on Monday, the beginning of a week filled with heavy supply, which dampened investor sentiment.

The benchmark 10-year yield IN072632G=CC ended at 7.3515%, after closing at 7.3478% on Friday. It rose five basis points (bps) last week.

"There is a lot of supply this week and it comes at a time when the market is cautious ahead of the federal budget," said Ritesh Bhusari, deputy general manager for treasury at the South Indian Bank.

Bhusari said he expected the government to gross borrow around 16 trillion rupees ($196.52 billion) through the sale of bonds in the next financial year, and the benchmark bond yield may see buying support around 7.40% in the-run up to the Union budget on Feb. 1.

Debt supply worth 636.50 billion rupees is scheduled to hit the market over the next three trading sessions, barring the shorter maturity Treasury Bills.

Indian states aim to raise 256.50 billion rupees through the sale of bonds on Tuesday, the most in three months, while New Delhi plans to raise 80 billion rupees via green bonds on Wednesday and 300 billion rupees via debt sale on Friday.

The Indian market will remain closed on Thursday.

Major focus remained on the federal budget, with the government's fiscal consolidation path and its borrowing calendar for fiscal 2024 set to be the next market-moving trigger.

The Indian government will borrow a record 16 trillion rupees in the fiscal year to March 2024, according to a Reuters poll of economists, who said infrastructure spending and fiscal discipline ought to be its highest budget priorities.

The Feb. 1 budget will be the last full-fledged one before the national elections in 2024.

Even as the benchmark bond yield rose, shorter-tenor bond yields fell, as traders anticipated a majority of supply to come in the longer duration, with the yield curve set to steepen in the new financial year.

($1 = 81.4175 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

((Dharamraj.dhutia@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.