INDIA BONDS-Bond yields little changed ahead of RBI policy minutes

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields remained largely unchanged on Wednesday, ahead of the release of the Reserve Bank of India's December policy meeting minutes.

Yields had risen briefly at the open after hawkish commentary from the central bank over the inflation outlook, and tracking higher U.S. yields.

The benchmark 10-year yield IN072632G=CC was at 7.3032% as of 10:00 a.m. IST, after ending at 7.2991% on Tuesday.

The benchmark bond yield is back to 7.30% levels as it is unable to sustain any major move up, a trader with a state-run bank said, adding that the minutes of the RBI's latest meeting could provide more clarity on the central bank's thought process on inflation and offer a clear direction to markets.

Earlier this month, the RBI raised repo rate by 35 basis points, after three back-to-back rate hikes of 50 bps each, but had highlighted inflation concerns. The RBI has raised rates by 225 bps this year.

India's retail inflation eased to 5.88% in November, its first reading below the 6% upper tolerance level of the RBI's target in 2022. However, core inflation remains sticky, leading to expectations of another rate hike in February.

The central bank, in its monthly bulletin on Tuesday, said headline inflation has broadened out and become "stubborn." "Inflation may be slightly down, but it is certainly not out."

It expects headline inflation to rise in the second quarter of the next financial year after declining in the first three months.

The RBI is mandated to keep inflation at 4% over the medium term, within a comfort band of 2% on either side.

Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury prices fell, with the 10-year yield rising above 3.70% handle, after the Bank of Japan surprised markets by widening the band of its yield curve control, sparking a global sell-off in bonds.

The RBI will also auction Treasury Bills worth 220 billion rupees ($2.66 billion) later in the day.

($1 = 82.6990 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((Dharamraj.dhutia@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.