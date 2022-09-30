INDIA BONDS-Bond yields little changed after as-expected RBI policy move

By Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia

MUMBAI, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields were off early highs to trade largely unchanged on Friday after the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy announcement came in largely along expected lines.

The benchmark Indian 10-year government bond yield IN072632G=CC was at 7.3448% as of 0600 GMT after closing at 7.3405% on Thursday. Earlier in the day, it had risen to 7.4013%, before falling to 7.2986%.

"Since yesterday, there were a lot of fears that the policy guidance would be very hawkish, but those fears have not materialised, and whatever was said was largely in line with estimates with no major negative shocks," a trader with a state-run bank said.

With policy out of the way, traders will now focus on the last debt auction of the first half of this financial year, traders said.

New Delhi plans to raise 330 billion Indian rupees ($4.05 billion) through the sale of bonds, which includes 130 billion rupees of the benchmark paper.

The RBI's benchmark repo rate was raised by 50 basis points on Friday, the fourth straight increase in the current cycle, as policymakers extended their battle to tame stubbornly above-target retail inflation rate.

The monetary policy committee (MPC) raised the key lending rate, or the repo rate, to 5.90%, with five out of the six members voting in favour of the hike.

The RBI has now raised rates by a total 190 basis points since its first unscheduled mid-meeting hike in May but inflation continues to remain stubbornly high–a phenomenon that is affecting much of the global economy.

The underlying sentiment also got a lift after India cut its gross borrowing by 100 billion rupees to 14.21 trillion rupees, and aims to borrow 5.92 trillion rupees during October-March, including 160 billion rupees of green bonds.

Meanwhile, global index provider FTSE Russell said India will be retained on the watch list for a potential upgrade to Market Accessibility Level ‘1’ and for consideration toward inclusion in the FTSE Emerging Markets Government Bond Index (EMGBI).

($1 = 81.5500 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

