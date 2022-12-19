INDIA BONDS-Bond yields likely to rise tracking U.S. yields, oil moves

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are expected to open marginally higher on Tuesday, tracking an uptick in oil prices and U.S. yields, while volume may remain shallow.

The benchmark 10-year yield IN072632G=CC is likely to move in a 7.28%-7.32% band during the day, a trader with a private bank said. The yield ended higher at 7.2980% on Monday.

We may be in for another lacklustre trading session, but yields should see some more uptick tracking global factors, the trader said.

U.S. Treasury prices fell, with the 10-year yield back to 3.60% as investors evaluated how high the Federal Reserve will ultimately hike interest rates and how long it will hold them at higher levels as it battles persistently high inflation.

The Fed has hiked rates by 425 basis points (bps) in 2022 to 4.25%-4.50%, and is expected to take it above 5% in 2023.

Oil prices rose for a second session on Tuesday, shored up by a weaker dollar and a U.S. plan to restock its Strategic Petroleum Reserve, buying up to 3 million barrels of oil.

India is one of the largest importers of crude oil and rising oil prices could impact local retail inflation.

India's retail inflation eased below the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) upper tolerance level of 6% in November for the first time in 2022. But with core inflation remaining above 6%, it may force the central bank to opt for another rate hike.

The RBI raised rates by 225 bps in 2022 as inflation remained elevated through the year.

Meanwhile, trading volume is expected to remain shallow in the near term, as traders reduce activity, with major market-moving triggers already behind.

KEY INDICATORS:

** Brent crude futures LCOc1 up 1.2% to $80.80 per barrel, after rising 1% in the previous session

** 10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR was at 3.5920% and the two-year note US2YT=RR at 4.2557%

** Eleven Indian states to raise 140.26 billion rupees ($1.70 billion) through a sale of bonds

($1 = 82.6010 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

((Dharamraj.dhutia@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.