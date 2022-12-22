INDIA BONDS-Bond yields likely to rise ahead of weekly debt auction

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are expected to rise at open on Friday, ahead of fresh supply of debt through weekly auction later in the day.

The benchmark 10-year yield IN072632G=CC is likely to move in a 7.30%-7.34% band till the auction, a trader with a private bank said. The yield rose to end at 7.3164% on Thursday, its highest since Nov. 21.

New Delhi aims to raise 280 billion rupees ($3.38 billion) through sale of bonds, which includes 120 billion rupees of the benchmark bond.

"Sentiment is turning cautious as we move closer towards the year end, and we may see some impact on demand at the auction today," the trader said.

Trading volume has slumped over the last few sessions, as foreign players stay away ahead of calendar year-end, while local investors eye quarter-end. Some traders expect volumes to remain lower through January.

"Benchmark bond is expected to remain in a very narrow range even in January, with lack of any major diorection0-chaning triggers until Union budget," said Naveen Singh, head of trading at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership.

Bond yield rose after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) minutes highlighted inflation concerns, as the central bank said it cannot afford to prematurely pause its rate tightening cycle with inflation staying above its upper tolerance band and core inflation remaining sharply elevated.

The RBI has raised its key policy rate by 35 basis points to 6.25% earlier this month, its fifth straight increase to ward off high inflation, while it is mandated to keep inflation within the target band of 2%-6%.

India's headline retail inflation eased to 5.88% in November, the first reading of below 6% in 2022, but core inflation stayed above 6%.

Even as most market participants expect the central bank's terminal repo rate at 6.50%, Arun Bansal, executive director and head of treasury at IDBI Bank, said the policy repo rate is likely to rise to 6.75% as the central bank will have to be mindful of the rupee's depreciation and the narrowing interest rate differential with the United States.

KEY INDICATORS:

** Brent crude futures LCOc1 up 1.4% to $82.15 per barrel, after easing 1.5% in the previous session

** 10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR was at 3.6897% and the two-year note US2YT=RR at 4.2820%

** India to sell federal government bonds worth 280 billion rupees

** RBI to set underwriting fees for 280 billion rupees weekly bond auction

($1 = 82.8700 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Dharamraj.dhutia@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.