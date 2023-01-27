INDIA BONDS-Bond yields jump on supply worries, rise for second week before budget

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields jumped on Friday, with the benchmark yield ending at its highest level in three months, after debt auction added to the supply in an already crowded market.

The yield rose for the second consecutive week, as market participants feared about an elevated borrowing calendar for the next fiscal, where a demand shortage may play out.

The benchmark 10-year yield IN072632G=CC ended at 7.3874%, the highest since Nov. 7, after closing at 7.3480% on Wednesday.

The yield rose 4 basis points (bps) this week after rising five bps last week.

The Indian market was closed on Thursday.

"There was heavy supply this week, which is now leading to selling pressure before the budget," said Raju Sharma, chief investment officer - debt at IDBI Mutual Fund.

"Still, 7.40% level for the benchmark should be the top and we may not see more sell-off till the budget is presented," he added.

Earlier in the day, India raised 300 billion rupees ($3.68 billion) through the sale of bonds, including the liquid 14-year paper, with the auction witnessing a weak demand.

Friday also witnessed the third consecutive trading session of debt supply, after states raised 256.50 billion rupees on Tuesday and the Centre raised 80 billion rupees via green bonds on Wednesday.

The country's large state-run insurer and government-owned banks snapped up at least half of the green bond issue, which was the first such issuance, according to senior treasury officials.

Market participants now await the Feb. 1 Union budget, with the government's fiscal consolidation path and borrowing calendar for fiscal 2024 set to be the next triggers.

The government will borrow a record 16 trillion rupees in the fiscal year ending March 2024, according to a Reuters poll of economists.

Apart from the borrowing and fiscal consolidation path, traders will gauge whether the budget is expansionary as this would be the last full-year presentation before the general elections in 2024.

"If the budget is very spending-oriented, we could have some inflationary impact in the medium term," a trader with a brokerage said.

Trading volume was also thin, as many market participants were away to attend a conference by FIMMDA, traders said.

($1 = 81.5780 Indian rupees)

