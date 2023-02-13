INDIA BONDS-Bond yields jump after upside shock in retail inflation

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields were up early on Tuesday after domestic retail inflation came in sharply higher than expected, cementing bets of further rate hikes from the central bank.

The benchmark 10-year yield IN072632G=CC was at 7.3960% as of 10:00 a.m. after closing at 7.3646% on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the yield hit 7.4060%, the highest since Jan. 30.

"After the sharp opening, we are seeing yields remaining steady, as there is some buying support in the 7.38%-7.40% zone for the benchmark yield," a trader with a private bank said.

India's annual retail inflation in January rose above the Reserve Bank of India's upper threshold for the first time since October.

The inflation rate rose to 6.52% in January from 5.72% in December and was much higher than the 5.9% estimate, due to rising food prices, vindicating last week's hawkish monetary policy stance.

The RBI had last week raised the repo rate for the sixth consecutive time by 25 basis points (bps) to 6.50% and kept the door open for more tightening after highlighting core inflation concerns, pegged to be in the 6.09%-6.25% range.

The monetary policy's focus remains on breaking the persistence of core inflation and containing second-round effects, IDFC First Bank said.

"The January CPI print will only raise the RBI's concerns with core inflation remaining sticky and food inflation rising as we exit the winter months. Chances of a 25 bps hike in April 2023 have also increased," said economist Gaura Sen Gupta.

Traders also awaited U.S. retail inflation data due later in the day, which could show a 0.5% and 0.4% month-over-month gain in headline prices and core CPI, respectively, for January. The 10-year U.S. yield US10YT=RR was trading around 3.70%.

Market participants were also looking for a fresh supply from states as they aim to raise 122 billion rupees ($1.48 billion) later in the day. This would be followed by the central government's bond auction of 280 billion rupees on Friday.

($1 = 82.5950 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

