INDIA BONDS-Bond yields inch up in low volumes on lack of fresh cues

By Bhakti Tambe

MUMBAI, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields ended marginally higher in a low-volume session on Monday as most market participants refrained from taking large positions in the absence of fresh triggers.

The benchmark 10-year yield IN072632G=CC ended at 7.2980%, after closing at 7.2768% on Friday.

"All major triggers such as central bank policy announcements and inflation data are behind us, and nothing major is expected till the end of December, so traders largely remained on the sidelines," said Yogesh Kalinge, vice president at AK Capital Services.

The 10-year yield moved in a range of 1-2 basis points on the day as most long-term investors such as insurance companies and banks were absent from the market, said a trader with a private bank.

That resulted in bond trading volume falling to 143.05 billion Indian rupees ($1.73 billion) as of 3:30 p.m. IST, below the average daily volume of 350 billion rupees for December till Friday, data from Clearing Corp of India showed.

Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India could only switch bonds aggregating to 38.13 billion rupees at an auction earlier in the day, against the notified amount of 100 billion rupees.

Since traders do not want to add longer-duration bonds in their portfolios towards the end of the quarter, they demanded higher yields, resulting in under-subscription at the switch auction, the treasury head at a state-run bank said.

Going ahead, market participants will mainly take cues from U.S. treasury yields and oil prices, but yields will remain in the range of 7.26%-7.35%, Kalinge added.

"Despite some positive triggers in the last few days, we didn't see the rally in bond prices sustaining," said Shrisha Acharya, a fixed income dealer at DCB Bank.

"So, yields are unlikely to fall below 7.25% till the end of December. At the upper band, 7.33% and 7.36% are key support levels." ($1 = 82.6500 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bhakti Tambe; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((Bhakti.Tambe@thomsonreuters.com;))

