INDIA BONDS-Bond yields fall on index inclusion bets

MUMBAI, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields ended lower on bets of an inclusion of local bonds in global indexes and a drop in U.S. yields on Friday after a mixed jobs report.

The benchmark 10-year Indian government bond yield IN065432G=CC ended at 7.2182% on Monday, down from Friday's close of 7.2318%. The 7.26% 2032 bond yield IN072632G=CC ended at 7.1776% after closing at 7.2135% on Friday.

"The bond market is glued to any development in index inclusion, and we could see more buying on any positive development," said Debendra Kumar Dash, senior vice president, treasury, at AU Small Finance Bank.

Earlier in the day, Morgan Stanley said in a report that it sees a "good chance" of JPMorgan including Indian government bonds in its emerging markets index.

The brokerage recommended going long on the 10-year benchmark bond, with expectations of a 25-basis-point fall from current levels.

"We now believe that there is a very good chance that JPM will announce the index inclusion of India's bond market in mid-September."

Meanwhile, India Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Monday that an inclusion in global bond indexes would come to its natural conclusion soon.

Government officials, however, said, New Delhi will not factor in bond index inclusion while planning its borrowing for the second half of the year, and will stick to its annual market borrowing plan for the year.

India aims to raise 14.31 trillion rupees ($179.26 billion) through the sale of bonds this financial year.

Reuters last week reported India wants global bond index operators to consider local settlement of its government securities if included in their indexes.

The U.S. 10-year yield eased below 3.20% on Friday after a closely watched report showed unemployment rising and job growth slowing in August. This has also reduced the probability of a 75-basis-point hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve later this month.

($1 = 79.8260 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

((Dharamrajlalit.dhutia@tr.com))

