INDIA BONDS-Bond yields end higher tracking U.S. peers, weak rupee

By Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia

MUMBAI, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields ended higher on Wednesday, reversing intraday moves, as U.S. yields rose and a stronger dollar pushed the rupee to a record low.

The benchmark Indian 10-year government bond yield IN072632G=CC ended at 7.4510%. The yield had fallen to 7.3886% earlier in the day and had ended at 7.4261% on Tuesday.

"Market has shifted focus from dovish commentary to falling rupee and rising U.S. yields again, and we expect some more selling pressure running into the auction," said Debendra Kumar Dash, senior vice president, treasury, at AU Small Finance Bank.

New Delhi aims to raise 280 billion Indian rupees ($3.38 billion) via sale of bonds on Friday, and the auction includes 120 billion rupees of the 10-year benchmark paper.

Meanwhile, the 10-year U.S. yield US10YT=RR rose to 4.08% in Asian trading hours, as markets brace for aggressive rate hikes from the Federal Reserve in November and December. The Fed has already raised rates by 300 basis points in March-September.

The Indian rupee INR=IN fell to a fresh record low of 83.02 amid a rapid declining trend toward the end of session, as higher U.S. yields prompted a broad rally in the dollar.

Bond yields had fallen earlier in the session, as sentiment turned positive after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in its monthly bulletin published earlier this week, said retail inflation is set to ease from September levels, while economic activity is poised to expand.

India's annual retail inflation had accelerated to a five-month high of 7.41% in September, its ninth straight reading above the central bank's targeted 2%-6% band.

The RBI's rate-setting panel has raised the benchmark repo rate by 190 basis points (bps) since May through a 50 bps hike in September, to tame stubbornly high inflation.

Jayant Varma, a member of the RBI's monetary policy committee, told Reuters that the central bank should pause rate hikes, despite unacceptably high inflation, to avoid stalling a recovery in economic growth.

($1 = 82.8600 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia; Editing by Neha Arora)

((Dharamrajlalit.dhutia@tr.com))

