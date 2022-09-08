INDIA BONDS-Bond yields drop as oil plunges to 7-month low

By Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia

MUMBAI, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields declined on Thursday, with the 10-year benchmark yield ending at its lowest level in over four months, tracking a sharp drop in global oil prices.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield IN065432G=CC ended at 7.1353%, after closing at 7.1844% on Wednesday. The 10-year 7.26% 2032 bond yield ended at 7.0789%, after easing eight basis points in last three sessions to close at 7.1279% on Wednesday.

"The 10-year yield may trade in 7.00%-7.40% range in the near term," said V Lakshmanan, treasury head of Federal Bank, adding that the chances of yield touching 7.00% are higher.

He expects the 10-year yield to drop 10-15 basis points if Indian bonds make their way to JPMorgan's emerging markets index.

Global oil prices dropped on Wednesday, with the benchmark Brent crude contract slumping below levels seen prior to Russia's invasion of Ukraine as downbeat Chinese trade data fed investor worries about recession risks.

The contract hit $87.40 per barrel on Wednesday, the lowest since Jan. 25, but was marginally higher on Thursday. Falling oil prices could help India bring down its inflation as the country is a major importer of the commodity.

"The stories in Europe and China are leading to fears of recession and it has the potential to keep oil prices low which would benefit bonds," said Federal Bank's Lakshmanan.

India's July retail inflation dipped to 6.71%, easing for the third month in a row, but remained above the RBI's target range for the seventh consecutive month. The data for August is due On Monday, though Barclays expects the reading to remain largely unchanged.

Bonds prices have seen a rally, led by hopes of them being included in global indexes. Earlier this month, Morgan Stanley said in a report that it sees a "good chance" of JPMorgan including Indian government bonds in its emerging markets index.

(Reporting by Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((Dharamrajlalit.dhutia@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.