INDIA BONDS-Bond yields drop, 10-year yield at 7-week low on FY24 gross borrowing plan

MUMBAI, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields dropped on Wednesday, with the benchmark yield ending at its lowest level in three weeks after the government's borrowing target for the next financial year missed estimates.

The benchmark 10-year yield IN072632G=CC ended at 7.2774%, lowest since Dec. 16, after closing at 7.3438% on Tuesday.

It also posted the biggest single session drop in two months.

Earlier in the day, the yield had touched 7.3995% on fears of a higher borrowing plan due to a rise in capital expenditure.

"The borrowing has surprised the market as it was fearing a higher number. This has led to an immediate correction in yields," said Rajeev Pawar, head of treasury at Ujjivan Small Finance Bank.

"The focus would remain on central bank policy meetings and till then, the benchmark bond yield should trade in the 7.25%-7.30% band," he added.

In her budget presentation, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government aims to gross borrow 15.43 trillion rupees ($188.60 billion) through the sale of bonds in 2023-24, while keeping the net borrowing at 11.81 trillion rupees.

A Reuters poll of economists had pegged the gross borrowing at 16 trillion rupees.

The total expenditure for the next financial year rises to 45 trillion rupees, while capital expenditure has been raised to 10 trillion rupees.

New Delhi aims to switch bonds worth 1 trillion rupees next year, after switching debt of 1.03 trillion rupees this year.

The government aims to maintain the fiscal deficit at 5.9% of the gross domestic product in the next financial year and retained a 6.4% target for this year.

The government's budget gap, which hit a high of 9.5% of the GDP in 2020/21 as COVID-19 brought the economy to a halt, has narrowed since then. It, however, remains above the medium-term goal of 4.5% of GDP by 2025/26.

Traders will now focus on the U.S. Federal Reserve monetary policy decision due later in the day, and the Reserve Bank of India's decision scheduled for next Wednesday.

Bond market sentiment remained supported as the government will sell 120 billion rupees of a new 10-year paper on Friday, which will replace the existing benchmark in the coming weeks.

The new paper is likely to witness a strong demand and lower cutoffs compared with the prevailing 10-year yield. It was last bid at a yield of 7.25% in when-issued segment.

($1 = 81.8150 Indian rupees)

