INDIA BONDS-Bond yields down as U.S. peers decline further, debt supply eyed

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields were lower in the early session on Friday, following a further fall in U.S. yields, with traders shifting focus to fresh supply of debt through weekly auctions.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield IN072632G=CC was at 7.1835% as of 10:00 a.m. IST. The yield ended at 7.2095% on Thursday, its lowest level since Sept. 15 and also fell most, in terms of basis points, since Oct. 4.

New Delhi is planning to raise 300 billion rupees ($3.70 billion) through the sale of bonds, which includes liquid 14-year 7.54% 2036 bond IN075436G=CC.

"Bulls have taken charge of the bond market after dovish commentary from Federal Reserve, and hence 7.25% was easily broken yesterday," a trader with a state-run bank said.

"If cutoffs at the auction are aggressive, the benchmark may test 7.15% by the end of the session."

U.S. Treasury prices rose further, with the yield on the 10-year note US10YT=RR falling to 3.5050% on Thursday, its lowest since Sept. 21, and after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the U.S. central bank could slow its pace of interest rate hikes as soon as its December policy meeting.

The Fed has raised rates by 375 basis points since March to 3.75%-4.00% band, with the next policy decision due on Dec. 14.

With the Fed poised to slowdown its pace of rate hikes, market participants are expecting the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to follow suit.

The RBI's monetary policy decision is due on Wednesday, and it is poised to raise interest rates by a smaller 35 basis points to 6.25%, according to economists polled by Reuters.

A strong two-thirds majority said it was still too soon for the central bank to take its eye off inflation, which slowed to 6.77% at last measure but has stayed above the upper end of the RBI's 2%-6% tolerance band all year.

($1 = 81.0975 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

