INDIA BONDS-Bond yields down as inflation falls below 6%, U.S. CPI eyed

By Bhakti Tambe

MUMBAI, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields ended lower on Tuesday as inflation fell within the central bank's target range for the first time in 10 months and raised hopes that the RBI wasnearing the end of its current rate-hiking cycle.

The benchmark 10-year yield IN072632G=CC ended at 7.2658%, against Monday's closing of 7.2938%. The yield touched a low 7.2520% earlier in the day but sticky core inflation weighed on investors sentiment and limited fall, dealers said.

"Headline inflation number was surprising because no one expected it to fall below 6% and that was a big positive for the market," said a treasury head at a state-run bank.

India's annual retail inflation rose 5.88% in November from 6.77% in the previous month, much lower that median estimate of 6.40% in a Reuters poll.

Core inflation, however, remained sticky, which economists said would force the central bank to deliver at least one more rate hike of 25 bps in February. The RBI has raised the repo rate by a total 225 basis points since May to 6.25%.

Traders are now focusing on U.S. retail inflation data due later in the day and the Federal Reserve policy decision due after India market hours on Wednesday.

"There was gradual easing of yields but the rally in bond prices was short-lived as two global trigger events — U.S. inflation and Fed policy — will provide further cues," Yogesh Kalinge, vice president at AK Capital Services said, adding that yields are likely to trade in the 7.20%-7.30% range in the near-term Kalinge said.

(Reporting by Bhakti Tambe; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

