INDIA BONDS-Bond yields dip on value buy; MPC, Fed minutes reiterate policy commentary

MUMBAI, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields fell on Thursday morning, amid value purchase after the minutes from the Reserve Bank of India and the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest policy meetings came in line with expectations.

The 10-year benchmark 7.26% 2032 bond yield IN072632G=CC was at 7.4133% as of 10:15 a.m. IST, after closing up at 7.4249% on Wednesday, a near four-month high.

Markets had priced in far too much negativity, while the minutes from both the RBI and the Fed are not providing any fresh hawkish view, a trader with a state-run bank said. "Also the level above 7.40% is attractive at least for the public sector banks."

The RBI's policy minutes showed majority members of its Monetary Policy Committee feel price pressures in India remain high and it would be premature to lower the guard on inflation.

The central bank hiked its key repo rate for the sixth consecutive time to 6.50% earlier this month, and surprised markets by leaving the door open to more tightening.

Kotak Mahindra Bank said it expected the RBI to hike the repo rate by another 25 basis points (bps) in the April policy meeting to 6.75%, amid high core inflation, food prices, increasing bets of a higher terminal rate in the United States, commodity price uncertainty and the scale of China's revival.

The Fed's minutes of its latest meeting bolstered expectations that it will keep rates higher for longer.

A majority of Fed officials agreed to reduce hikes of the benchmark overnight rate to 25 bps. But "a few" participants at the meeting outright favoured a larger 50- bps increase or said they "could have supported" it.

The Fed has raised the policy rate by 450 basis points (bps) since March 2022 and is expected to hike it by as much as 75 bps in the next few months. The 10-year U.S. yield US10YT=RR was at 3.9195%.

