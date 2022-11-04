INDIA BONDS-Bond yields dip on strong auction demand, ends week higher

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields ended marginally lower on Friday, after stronger-than-expected demand at a weekly debt auction, although yields finished higher for the week, tracking a similar move in U.S. yields.

The benchmark 10-year yield IN072632G=CC ended at 7.4691%, after closing eight basis points (bps) higher at 7.4829% on Thursday. The yield has risen five bps this week, after easing 10 bps last week.

"There was good demand at the auction, as levels are attractive to enter and cut-offs led to some reversal in market from yesterday's selloff," said Debendra Kumar Dash, senior vice president, treasury, at AU Small Finance Bank.

"In the next few weeks, the local bond yield will track the U.S. yield very closely."

New Delhi raised 300 billion Indian rupees ($3.64 billion) on Friday, with cut-off price for the second-most traded 14-year note IN075436G=CC coming in better than expected.

Bond yields were under upward pressure for most part of the week, tracking similar move in U.S. yields.

The 10-year U.S. yield rose above 4.20% on Thursday, after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 75 bps and Chair Jerome Powell said the battle against inflation will require borrowing costs to rise further, taking a more hawkish tone than what the market had anticipated.

The benchmark U.S. yield was last at 4.14%, up 13 bps for the week.

The Fed's commentary may also pressurise the Reserve Bank of India to undertake more rate hikes. The RBI's monetary policy committee (MPC) has raised rates by 190 bps since May.

Barclays and Nomura expect the authority to hike rates by another 35 bps and 25 bps over the next two meetings.

The MPC met on Thursday to discuss its response to the government on failing to meet its inflation targets for three straight quarters for the first time since it was set up in 2016.

The committee is mandated to keep inflation within 2 percentage points on either side of its 4% target. Retail inflation has remained above 6% since January and accelerated to a five-month high of 7.41% in September. (1 = 82.4700 Indian rupees)

