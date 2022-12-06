INDIA BONDS-Bond yields dip as fall in oil aids, RBI outlook on rates crucial

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields fell in early session on Wednesday as falling oil prices aided investor appetite, even though major market moves were unlikely before the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy decision due at 10 a.m. IST.

The benchmark 10-year yield IN072632G=CC was at 7.2331% as of 9.35 a.m. IST after ending at 7.2486% on Tuesday.

"There should be some buying initially... but large moves could be seen only after the policy guidance," he added.

Oil prices fell sharply amid concerns over demand, with the benchmark Brent crude futures LCOc1 declining below $80 a barrel, back where it began the year.

India is one of the largest importers of crude oil, and price movements have direct impact on retail inflation.

The RBI's Monetary Policy Committee is widely seen raising its key lending rate by 35 basis points on Wednesday, but markets will be looking to its outlook on growth and prices for direction.

A strong two-thirds majority in a Reuters poll said it was still too soon for the central bank to take its eye off inflation, which slowed to 6.77% in October but has stayed above the upper end of the RBI's 2-6% tolerance band all year.

However, analysts at Sunidhi Securities said they expect the central bank to opt for a narrower 10 bps hike and also change its stance to a calibrated tightening from the current withdrawal of accommodation.

The brokerage also expects the RBI to revise growth forecast 20 bps lower to 6.8% for this financial year.

"We believe this is the time to reassess the policy moves since India CPI Inflation is seen very close to its

official flexible band below 6% in some time," economist Siddharth Kothari said.

Meanwhile, the RBI will auction Treasury Bills worth 220 billion Indian rupees ($2.66 billion) later in the day.

($1 = 82.7050 Indian rupees)

