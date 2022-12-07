INDIA BONDS-Benchmark yield tops 7.30% as RBI hikes rate, sounds hawkish on inflation

By Dharamraj Dhutia
MUMBAI, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields rose, with the benchmark 10-year yield hitting 7.30%, after the Reserve bank of India raised lending rates by 35 basis points and sounded a hawkish note over inflation outlook.
The benchmark 10-year yield IN072632G=CC was at 7.3087% as of 11:10 a.m. IST. It was at 7.2113% before the policy decision and had ended at 7.2486% on Tuesday.
Bond yields had dipped earlier in the session, tracking a slump in oil prices as the benchmark Brent crude futures declined below $80 a barrel.
While the quantum of the monetary policy committee's (MPC) rate increase was widely expected, the central bank vowed there would be no let-up in its fight to tame high inflation.
"The statement tilted on the hawkish side, and hence benchmark bond yield is back to 7.30% levels," a trader with a state-run bank said.
The MPC, comprising three members from the RBI and three external members, raised the key lending rate or the repo rate to 6.25% in a majority decision.
Five of the six members voted in favour of the increase.
A Reuters poll had predicted the central bank to hike rate by 35 bps and a strong two-thirds majority in a Reuters poll said it was still too soon for the central bank to take its eye off inflation, which slowed to 6.77% in October but has stayed above the upper end of the RBI's 2-6% tolerance band all year.
The central bank kept its inflation projection for the current financial year unchanged at 6.7%, but lowered its growth forecast by 20 bps to 6.8%.
"The medium-term inflation outlook is exposed to heightened
uncertainties from geopolitical tensions, financial market volatility and the rising incidence of weather-related disruptions," Governor Shaktikanta Das said.
(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.