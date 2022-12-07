INDIA BONDS-Benchmark yield rises for 4th session post RBI rate hike, hawkish comments

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Indian benchmark bond yield ended higher for a fourth consecutive session on Wednesday, after the Reserve bank of India (RBI) raised the key policy rate and highlighted inflation concerns.

The benchmark 10-year yield IN072632G=CC ended at 7.2693% after closing at 7.2486% on Tuesday.

"We expect inflation to remain stubborn on back of wage inflation and strengthening demand in the Indian economy. The focus on inflation control should eventually soothe bond markets," said Sandeep Bagla, CEO, Trust Mutual Fund.

"Markets should also take relief from the tumbling crude oil prices in the international markets."

The RBI raised repo rate by 35 basis points (bps) to 6.25% as widely expected - the fifth straight increase - and vowed there would be no let up in its fight to tame high inflation. Five of the six members of the RBI's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) were in favour of the decision.

A Reuters poll had predicted the central bank would hike the interest rate by 35 bps, with a strong two-thirds majority saying it was still too soon for it to take its eye off inflation.

Inflation slowed to 6.77% in October but has stayed above the upper end of the RBI's 2-6% tolerance band all year.

"The MPC was of the view that further calibrated monetary policy action was warranted to keep inflation expectations anchored, break core inflation persistence and contain second-round effects," said RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

The RBI has kept this financial year's inflation forecast unchanged at 6.7%, while cutting down growth forecast by 20 bps to 6.8%.

Market participants are now expecting another 25 bps hike in February before a prolonged pause, even as they see inflation moderating into the RBI's target range in the longer term.

Given the RBI's emphasis on pushing towards lowering core CPI inflation and pushing headline down towards 4%, expect 25 bps hike in February - Barclays

Avnish Jain, head fixed income at Canara Robeco Asset Management, expects bond markets to consolidate post the recent selloff. "A sharp increase in yields is not expected. In near term 10Y bond yield may trade in range of 7.20%-7.35%."

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

((Dharamraj.dhutia@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.