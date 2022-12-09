INDIA BONDS-Benchmark yield posts biggest weekly rise in 11 on hawkish RBI policy

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields ended higher for the sixth straight session on Friday, while the benchmark yield posted its biggest weekly rise in eleven, after hawkish monetary policy commentary by the central bank continued to weigh on sentiment.

The benchmark 10-year yield IN072632G=CC ended at 7.2982%, highest since Nov. 25, after closing at 7.2890% on Thursday.

The yield has risen 8 basis points this week, its biggest such rise since the week ended Sept. 23.

"We are sticking with the terminal repo rate expectations of 6.50% and it will be very difficult for the RBI to change its hawkish language even in future interactions, as core inflation remains sticky," said Pankaj Pathak, a fund manager for fixed income at Quantum Mutual Fund.

Earlier this week, the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy committee raised the repo rate by 35 basis points, its fifth consecutive increase, taking it to 6.25%.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das also highlighted inflation concerns, which cemented bets of another rate hike in the next policy in February, against earlier expectations of a prolonged pause in 2023.

"The MPC was of the view that further calibrated monetary policy action was warranted to keep inflation expectations anchored, break core inflation persistence and contain second-round effects," Das had said.

Still, the rise in local bond yields was curbed as oil prices tumbled, with the benchmark Brent crude contract down over 10% for the week to below $77 per barrel, a level last seen nearly a year ago.

India is one of the largest importers of crude oil.

The country's consumer price inflation likely cooled to a nine-month low of 6.40% in November, mainly due to a moderation in food prices, according to a Reuters poll of economists. The data for November is due on Monday.

Domestic inflation data would be followed by Federal Reserve policy decision, wherein the Fed is expected to hike its interest rate by 50 basis points, after raising the same by 375 bps since March to 3.75%-4.00%.

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee Editing by)

((Dharamraj.dhutia@tr.com))

