INDIA BONDS-Benchmark yield posts biggest jump in 2 months on index inclusion setback

By Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia

MUMBAI, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields jumped on Thursday, with the benchmark yield posting its biggest single-session rise in two months, after the country's local debt was not immediately included in a key global index.

An unrelenting rise in crude oil prices also added to worries about the rising trajectory of inflation.

The benchmark Indian 10-year government bond yield IN072632G=CC ended at 7.4538%, after closing at 7.3621% on Tuesday, recording its biggest jump since Aug. 5. The market was closed on Wednesday.

"There was exaggerated in bonds today after the index inclusion news," said Rajeev Pawar, head of treasury at Ujjivan Small Finance Bank.

"Also, the fact that oil prices are constantly rising, and has the potential to even see further upside is hurting sentiment."

Indian government bonds remain on the radar for inclusion in J.P. Morgan's emerging market local currency debt index after a review on Tuesday, the bank said, dashing hopes that Asia's third largest economy would be added this year.

Some investors cited investment hurdles, "including a lengthy investor registration process and the operational readiness required for trading, settlement and custody of assets onshore," J.P. Morgan said.

India's inclusion in the index was set to be pushed into next year due to a number of issues, Reuters reported last week, while index provider FTSE Russell also deferred including India in its FTSE Emerging Markets Government Bond Index.

Meanwhile, the constant rise in global oil prices is also hurting sentiment as India is one of the largest importers of the commodity and higher prices have a direct impact on inflation.

Oil prices edged up after the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies agreed to slash oil production by about 2 million barrel per day, which would squeeze supplies in an already tight market.

The benchmark Brent crude contract is up by 6.3% so far this week and was last at $93.40 per barrel.

Barclays expects India's retail inflation to rise to a five-month high of 7.3% in September, compared with 7% in August.

The Reserve Bank of India has raised interest rated by 190 basis points between May and September to quell elevated inflation and is expected to hike by another 60 bps over the next few months.

(Reporting by Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((Dharamrajlalit.dhutia@tr.com))

