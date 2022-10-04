INDIA BONDS-Benchmark yield posts biggest drop in 1.5 months, tracking U.S. peers

By Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia

MUMBAI, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields declined for the first time in five sessions on Tuesday, with the 10-year yield posting its biggest drop in one-and-a-half months, tracking a similar move in U.S. peers.

The benchmark Indian 10-year government bond yield IN072632G=CC ended at 7.3621%, its biggest single session fall since Aug. 17, after closing at 7.4683% on Monday. It had risen by 18 basis points in the last four sessions.

"Bond yields fell tracking the overnight fall in the U.S. yields. Short covering by bond traders at the beginning of the day also added fuel to the rally," said Pawan Somani, head of fixed income at Knight Fintech Research.

U.S. yields dropped, with the 10-year benchmark US10YT=RR falling 15 basis points on Monday, in line with other global benchmarks, and fell another eight basis points to 3.57% on Tuesday, retreating further from 14-year highs hit in September.

"Traders will now be waiting for inflation numbers of U.S. and India which are scheduled for next week for further cues," said Somani.

Traders also expect focus to shift back to demand concerns after a weak bidding at recent debt auctions.

The federal government aims to raise 5.92 trillion Indian rupees ($72.53 billion) through the sale of bonds in October-March, which includes 160 billion rupees of green notes. The states aim to raise 2.53 trillion rupees in October-December.

Market participants also said some foreign banks added to their position as they anticipate the outcome over index inclusion within this week.

While some participants continue to remain hopeful, sources told Reuters last week that the long wait to win inclusion in JPMorgan's influential emerging market index is set to be pushed out into next year due to a number of issues New Delhi needs to address.

Indian markets will be shut on Wednesday for a local holiday. ($1 = 81.6225 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((Dharamrajlalit.dhutia@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.