INDIA BONDS-Benchmark yield dips below 7.40% tracking plunge in U.S. peers

By Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia

MUMBAI, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields decline in early trading on Tuesday, tracking a similar move in U.S. peers, with the benchmark dipping below 7.40%.

The benchmark Indian 10-year government bond yield IN072632G=CC was at 7.3882% as of 0455 GMT, after closing at 7.4683% on Monday. It had risen by 18 basis points in the last four sessions.

"U.S. yields have come down very sharply from last week's highs, and hence local bonds are also showing bullish bias for the day," a trader with a state-run bank said.

"However, we cannot read much into today's sporadic move, as other factors like demand and lower probability of index inclusion will lead to further rise in yields in coming days."

U.S. yields dropped, with the 10-year benchmark US10YT=RR ending 15 basis points lower on Monday to 3.65%, in line with other global benchmarks, after British Prime Minister Liz Truss was forced to abandon a tax cut plan while U.S. economic data showed a slowdown in manufacturing. The yield fell further to 3.60% earlier on Tuesday.

Truss had planned to eliminate the top rate of income tax, before backing down. The tax cut had led to a sharp spike in yields across the globe, with the 10-year U.S. yield jumping to its highest level in 14 years in September.

Traders expect focus to shift back to demand concerns after a weak bidding at recent debt auctions, which saw states raising 195 billion Indian rupees ($2.39 billion), and New Delhi 330 billion rupees over last two sessions.

The federal government aims to raise 5.92 trillion rupees through sale of bonds in October-March, which includes 160 billion rupees of green notes. The states aim to raise 2.53 trillion rupees in October-December.

Traders are also expecting more rate hikes from the Reserve Bank of India after it raised repo rate by 50 basis points last week. The RBI has now raised interest rates by an aggregate 190 basis points since its first unscheduled mid-meeting hike in May, but inflation remains sticky.

"The RBI meeting has led us to believe that this hike cycle has more room to go and our economist has since revised peak policy repo rate to 6.50%," DBS Bank said in a note.

($1 = 81.6225 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

