INDIA BONDS-Benchmark yield at 7-wk low as U.S. peers crash on cooling inflation

MUMBAI, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields tumbled on Friday, with the benchmark yield at a more-than-seven-week low, tracking a plunge in U.S. peers after data showing cooling inflation raised hopes that the Federal Reserve would slow its pace of rate hikes.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield IN072632G=CC was at 7.2411% as of 0445 GMT, after ending at 7.3462% on Thursday. The yield had dropped to 7.2320%, its lowest since Sept. 21 earlier and has declined 13 basis points (bps) in the last four sessions.

"Short sellers are panicking as hardly anyone was expecting inflation to ease and such price action," a trader with a state-run bank said.

"Having said that, the initial euphoria seems to have settled. The benchmark yield should remain around 7.24%-7.25% levels till (India's) debt sale."

New Delhi plans to sell bonds worth 280 billion Indian rupees ($3.46 billion), including 120 billion rupees of benchmark paper.

U.S. yields plummeted after inflation in the world's largest economy rose less than expected in October, pushing the annual increase below 8% for the first time in eight months.

The consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.4% last month, while economists had forecast the CPI would advance 0.6%. In the 12 months through October, the CPI increased 7.7%, after rising 8.2% on the same basis in September. Core CPI rose 0.3% last month, while economists had expected core CPI to gain 0.6%.

The 10-year yield US10YT=RR plunged 32 bps on Thursday to 3.83%, posting its biggest single-session decline since March 2009.

The two-year yield US2YT=RR, a clearer indicator of interest rate expectations, dropped 30 bps to 4.33%, its biggest such move since September 2008.

The rates futures markets have now priced in an 80% chance of a 50-bps hike in December, from nearly 55% ahead of the data, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. The Fed has already raised rates by 375 bps since March.

A less aggressive policy stance by the Fed could also ease pressure from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to tighten rates. The RBI has raised the repo rate by 190 bps since May to 5.90%. ($1 = 80.8150 Indian rupees)

