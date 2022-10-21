INDIA BONDS-Benchmark bond yield posts sixth weekly rise as U.S. peers jump, rupee falls

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields ended higher for the fourth straight session on Friday, with the benchmark yield posting its sixth consecutive weekly rise, tracking a fierce surge in U.S. yields and as the rupee hit record lows during the week.

The benchmark Indian 10-year government bond yield IN072632G=CC ended at 7.5121%, after closing at 7.4767% on Thursday. The yield has risen four basis points this week, after increasing an aggregate 30 bps in the last five weeks.

Bond yields rose as a fresh debt auction added to supply, while traders were cautious ahead of Indian market holidays on Monday and Wednesday.

"The double whammy of rising U.S. yields and falling rupee impacted bond markets this week," said Ajay Manglunia, managing director at JM Financial.

"Amid absence of any other trigger, these factors will continue to drive the markets in the near term."

The rupee INR=IN declined to a record low of 83.29 against the dollar on Thursday, amid corporate dollar outflows.

The currency will fall further over the rest of the year, a Reuters poll showed, setting up its steepest annual decline in at least nine years due to a widening domestic trade balance and surging U.S. interest rates.

The selloff in U.S. Treasuries intensified as the week progressed. The benchmark 10-year yield US10YT=RR topped 4.25% for the first time since June 2008 and the two-year yield US2YT=RR, a more direct indicator of rate expectations, rose above 4.60% for the first time since August 2007.

The U.S. yields jumped on growing certainty that the Federal Reserve would keep raising interest rates aggressively, which, traders fear, may put pressure on the Reserve Bank of India to follow suit.

