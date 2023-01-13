INDIA BONDS-Benchmark bond yield logs biggest weekly fall in six

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields fell this week, with the benchmark posting its biggest weekly fall in six weeks after ending marginally higher on Friday.

Bond yields fell in the week as easing inflation in India and the United States raised bets of a pause in rates soon.

Yields barely inched up on Friday, after New Delhi raised 300 billion rupees ($3.69 billion) via debt auction, while investors shifted focus to the federal budget.

The benchmark 10-year yield IN072632G=CC ended at 7.3003%, after closing lower at 7.2859% on Thursday. The yield declined seven basis points (bps) this week, biggest such move since week ended Dec. 2.

"The two consecutive downside surprises in inflation will provide a significant respite to the RBI MPC (Monetary Policy Committee) as it heads into the February meeting," Kotak Mahindra Bank said.

The U.S. consumer price index dipped 0.1% last month, its the first fall since May 2020, while for 12 months through December, the CPI accelerated to 6.5%, the smallest rise since October 2021.

The 10-year U.S. yield dropped below the crucial 3.50% handle, as investors are now expecting the Federal Reserve to not only end its rate-hike cycle soon, but also reverse course. The Fed raised interest rates by 425 bps last year and is likely to hike by another 25 bps in February.

Meanwhile, India's annual retail inflation eased to 5.72% in December from 5.88% in the prior month, against expectation of 5.90%.

The reading remained within the central bank's tolerance level of 2%-6% for the second consecutive month as food prices cooled.

India's federal budget announcement is due on Feb. 1, with focus on fiscal consolidation trajectory and gross borrowing target for the next financial year.

The government's borrowing will likely hit a record high of 15.75 trillion rupees next fiscal year, as it prioritises growth, which could push bond yields higher, said B Prasanna, head–global markets–sales, trading and research at ICICI Bank.

He expects the 10-year benchmark bond yield to stay in the 7.25%-7.50% band over the next few months, but cautioned of a rise once the government starts borrowing for next financial year.

($1 = 81.3450 Indian rupees)

