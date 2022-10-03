INDIA BONDS-Benchmark 10-yr bond yield at over 3-month high as supply worries at forefront

By Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia

MUMBAI, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields ended up for a fourth straight session on Monday, with the 10-year benchmark bond yield hitting its highest level in over three months, as debt supply concerns became the dominant trigger for sell-off.

Sentiment weakened intraday after state debt sale saw higher-than-expected cut-off yields. The auction followed a federal bond sale on Friday that witnessed tepid demand just after the Reserve Bank of India delivered a fourth straight policy rate hike.

The benchmark Indian 10-year government bond yield IN072632G=CC ended at 7.4683%, highest since June 21. The yield had closed at 7.3984% on Friday. It has risen by 18 basis points in last four sessions.

"Bearish fundamentals are back to hurt the market sentiment, and hence we are seeing weaker demand at auctions," said Yogesh Kalinge, vice president at AK Capital Services.

"The benchmark yield may hit 7.50% this week, but may consolidate around that level."

India's 10 states raised 195 billion Indian rupees ($2.38 billion) through sale of bonds maturing in 8-years to 20-years.

The cut-off yields for 8-10 year bonds was in the 7.75%-7.81% band, up by 3-5 bps, as against market expectations.

On Friday, New Delhi had raised 330 billion through sale of bonds at higher-than-expected cut-off yields.

The federal government aims to raise 5.92 trillion rupees through bonds in October-March, which includes 160 billion rupees of green bonds.

Indian states aim to raise 2.53 trillion rupees in October-December.

The government has lowered its gross borrowing for the year by 100 billion rupees to 14.21 trillion rupees, and had borrowed 8.29 trillion rupees in the first half.

On Friday, the RBI raised benchmark repo rate by 50 basis points, the fourth straight increase in the current cycle, as policymakers extended their battle to tame stubbornly above-target retail inflation rate.

The RBI has now raised interest rates by a total of 190 basis points since its first unscheduled mid-meeting hike in May, but inflation remains sticky – a phenomenon that is affecting much of the global economy.

Most market participants now expect the central bank to raise rates by another 60 basis points in the current cycle.

Goldman Sachs, however, continues to expect another 85 bps rate hikes, with repo rate at 6.75% by April.

($1 = 81.8700 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia; Editing by Neha Arora)

((Dharamrajlalit.dhutia@tr.com))

