India bond yields up tracking U.S. peers, July inflation watched

MUMBAI, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields were higher in early trades on Friday, tracking a spike in U.S. Treasury yields, while further upside was expected to be capped ahead of bond auction and local retail inflation data due later, traders said.

The 10-year bond yield IN065432G=CC was trading at 7.3044%, as of 0335 GMT, after ending at 7.2673% on Thursday. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield < US10YT=RR> jumped 10 basis points on Thursday to end at 2.8880%.

Indian government aims to raise 320 billion rupees ($4.02 billion) through sale of bonds. A Reuters poll of economists expects July inflation INCPIY=ECI to temper down to 6.78% from 7.01% in June and the near eight-year high of 7.79% in April. ($1 = 79.6700 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia)

