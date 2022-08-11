India bond yields up tracking U.S. peers, July inflation watched

Contributor
Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

Indian government bond yields were higher in early trades on Friday, tracking a spike in U.S. Treasury yields, while further upside was expected to be capped ahead of bond auction and local retail inflation data due later, traders said.

MUMBAI, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields were higher in early trades on Friday, tracking a spike in U.S. Treasury yields, while further upside was expected to be capped ahead of bond auction and local retail inflation data due later, traders said.

The 10-year bond yield IN065432G=CC was trading at 7.3044%, as of 0335 GMT, after ending at 7.2673% on Thursday. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield < US10YT=RR> jumped 10 basis points on Thursday to end at 2.8880%.

Indian government aims to raise 320 billion rupees ($4.02 billion) through sale of bonds. A Reuters poll of economists expects July inflation INCPIY=ECI to temper down to 6.78% from 7.01% in June and the near eight-year high of 7.79% in April. ($1 = 79.6700 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia)

((DharamrajLalit.Dhutia@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More