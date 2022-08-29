India bond yields seen up, tracking oil prices

Indian government bond yields are seen marginally up in early trades on Tuesday, tracking higher global oil prices that are expected to weigh on inflation outlook.

MUMBAI, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are seen marginally up in early trades on Tuesday, tracking higher global oil prices that are expected to weigh on inflation outlook.

The benchmark 10-year government bond yield IN065432G=CC is likely to trade in 7.24%-7.28% band, a trader with a private bank said. The yield rose three basis points on Monday to end at 7.2534%.

"Any further rise in oil prices from this point will lead to a selling pressure in bonds, but for the time being, we may see some uptick in yields at open followed by a rangebound trading session," the trader said.

The benchmark Brent crude contract was off highs after hitting an over one-month high on potential supply cut from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies.

India is a major importer of crude oil and domestic inflationary pressures are expected to mount due to higher prices. India's consumer inflation has stayed stubbornly above 6% for seven straight months.

Market participants also await the nation's April-June economic growth data, which will be released on Wednesday.

India's economy is forecast to have expanded by an annual 15.2% in the April-June quarter, thanks to a weak base last year and a rebound in consumption as pandemic restrictions eased, a Reuters poll found.

Meanwhile, the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield stayed closer to 3.10%, after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Friday reiterated that the U.S. central bank will continue to raise interest rates to fight inflation.

Markets are now pricing in nearly 75% chance of a 75 basis point rate hike at the next Fed meeting in September.

Investors interpret an aggressive Fed as a major cue for the Reserve Bank of India to follow up with another rate hike in its September policy review.

KEY INDICATORS:

** Brent crude futures LCOc1 down 0.7% at $104.34 per barrel

** Ten-year U.S. bond US10YT=RR yield at 3.0893%

** RBI to auction 91-day, 182-day and 364-day Treasury bills worth 210 billion rupees ($2.63 billion)

($1 = 79.9520 Indian rupees)

