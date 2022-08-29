India bond yields seen up, tracking oil prices

By Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia

MUMBAI, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are seen marginally up in early trades on Tuesday, tracking higher global oil prices that are expected to weigh on inflation outlook.

The benchmark 10-year government bond yield IN065432G=CC is likely to trade in 7.24%-7.28% band, a trader with a private bank said. The yield rose three basis points on Monday to end at 7.2534%.

"Any further rise in oil prices from this point will lead to a selling pressure in bonds, but for the time being, we may see some uptick in yields at open followed by a rangebound trading session," the trader said.

The benchmark Brent crude contract was off highs after hitting an over one-month high on potential supply cut from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies.

India is a major importer of crude oil and domestic inflationary pressures are expected to mount due to higher prices. India's consumer inflation has stayed stubbornly above 6% for seven straight months.

Market participants also await the nation's April-June economic growth data, which will be released on Wednesday.

India's economy is forecast to have expanded by an annual 15.2% in the April-June quarter, thanks to a weak base last year and a rebound in consumption as pandemic restrictions eased, a Reuters poll found.

Meanwhile, the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield stayed closer to 3.10%, after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Friday reiterated that the U.S. central bank will continue to raise interest rates to fight inflation.

Markets are now pricing in nearly 75% chance of a 75 basis point rate hike at the next Fed meeting in September.

Investors interpret an aggressive Fed as a major cue for the Reserve Bank of India to follow up with another rate hike in its September policy review.

KEY INDICATORS:

** Brent crude futures LCOc1 down 0.7% at $104.34 per barrel

** Ten-year U.S. bond US10YT=RR yield at 3.0893%

** RBI to auction 91-day, 182-day and 364-day Treasury bills worth 210 billion rupees ($2.63 billion)

($1 = 79.9520 Indian rupees)

