India bond yields seen up, tracking oil prices

By Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia
MUMBAI, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are seen marginally up in early trades on Tuesday, tracking higher global oil prices that are expected to weigh on inflation outlook.
The benchmark 10-year government bond yield IN065432G=CC is likely to trade in 7.24%-7.28% band, a trader with a private bank said. The yield rose three basis points on Monday to end at 7.2534%.
"Any further rise in oil prices from this point will lead to a selling pressure in bonds, but for the time being, we may see some uptick in yields at open followed by a rangebound trading session," the trader said.
The benchmark Brent crude contract was off highs after hitting an over one-month high on potential supply cut from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies.
India is a major importer of crude oil and domestic inflationary pressures are expected to mount due to higher prices. India's consumer inflation has stayed stubbornly above 6% for seven straight months.
Market participants also await the nation's April-June economic growth data, which will be released on Wednesday.
India's economy is forecast to have expanded by an annual 15.2% in the April-June quarter, thanks to a weak base last year and a rebound in consumption as pandemic restrictions eased, a Reuters poll found.
Meanwhile, the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield stayed closer to 3.10%, after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Friday reiterated that the U.S. central bank will continue to raise interest rates to fight inflation.
Markets are now pricing in nearly 75% chance of a 75 basis point rate hike at the next Fed meeting in September.
Investors interpret an aggressive Fed as a major cue for the Reserve Bank of India to follow up with another rate hike in its September policy review.
KEY INDICATORS:
** Brent crude futures LCOc1 down 0.7% at $104.34 per barrel
** Ten-year U.S. bond US10YT=RR yield at 3.0893%
** RBI to auction 91-day, 182-day and 364-day Treasury bills worth 210 billion rupees ($2.63 billion)
($1 = 79.9520 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia; Editing by Neha Arora)
((Dharamrajlalit.dhutia@tr.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.