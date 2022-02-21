India bond yields rise. tracking oil, auction; Russia moves in focus

MUMBAI, Feb 22 (Reuters) - India's benchmark 10-year bond yield opened higher on Tuesday after Moscow ordered troops into two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine causing a risk-off in global markets and a surge in global crude oil prices.

Brent crude LCOc1 futures rose $2.10, or 2.2%, to $97.49 a barrel at 0132 GMT, adding to a 2% gain on Monday. Earlier on Tuesday it hit $97.66, its highest since Sept. 2014. O/R

India's 10-year bond yield IN065432G=CC was trading at 6.73%, up 4 basis points from its close on Monday.

Traders said the government's decision to sell bonds this week after cancelling the last two weekly auctions was also weighing on sentiment.

(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com; twitter.com/swatibhat22; +91-22-68414381; Reuters Messaging: swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.