India bond yields rise tracking U.S. peers, RBI hike weakens sentiment

MUMBAI, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields traded higher on Monday, tracking U.S. peers, while sentiment remained weak after rate hike and hawkish comments from the Reserve Bank of India on Friday.

The 10-year bond yield IN065432G=CC was trading at 7.3650%, as of 0335 GMT, after ending at 7.3005% on Friday.

The 10-year U.S Treasury yield US10YT=RR jumped 16 basis points on Friday as stronger U.S. economic data strengthened bets of a 75 basis points rate hike by the Federal Reserve in September.

The RBI's monetary policy committee on Friday hiked key policy rate by 50 basis points and highlighted elevated inflation concerns.

