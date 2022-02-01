India bond yields rise on bigger fiscal deficit, shares gain on capex boost

By Chris Thomas

BENGALURU, Feb 1 (Reuters) - India's benchmark bond yields rose on Tuesday after the federal government said fiscal deficit for 2021-22 would be bigger than expected, while stocks gained after it announced higher spending to revive the pandemic-hit economy.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said fiscal deficit for the current financial year was expected to be 6.9% and announced a 35.4% raise in capital expenditure to 7.5 trillion rupees ($100.62 billion) in 2022-23.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield IN065432G=CC rose to 6.8049% from its pre-budget level of 6.6586%, while the rupee INR=IN weakened to 74.7350 per dollar from 74.55.

"The fiscal out-turns are broadly in line with our expectations with the government having continued its focus on infrastructure and rural demand," said Upasna Bhardwaj, senior economist at Kotak Mahindra Bank.

"As expected the government has refrained from a sharp consolidation. While the fiscal expansion is expected to be pro-growth, the heavy supply is expected to worry the bond markets."

The increased spending plan, against the backdrop of mounting government debt and subdued private investments, come as Asia's third largest economy looks to grow 8% to 8.5% in 2022-23 compared to 9.2% in the current fiscal year.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 stock index .NSEI rose 1.41% to 17,584.2 by 0658 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN was up 1.56% at 58,920.48.

The Nifty Infrastructure Index .NIFTYINFR rose as much as 1.2%, while the Nifty Bank Index .NSEBANK climbed 2.2%.

Shares of battery makers Amara Raja Batteries AMAR.NS and Exide Industries EXID.NS rose as much as 2.4% and 2.9%, respectively, after Sitharaman announced that a battery swapping policy will be launched.

($1 = 74.5400 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Chris Thomas and Savio Shetty; additional reporting by Rama Venkat

