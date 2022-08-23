India bond yields rise as Brent crude near $100 per barrel

MUMBAI, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields rose in opening trades on Wednesday, as the benchmark Brent crude contract briefly rose above $100 per barrel adding to the disquiet over inflation.

The benchmark 10-year government bond yield IN065432G=CC was at 7.3027% as of 0335 GMT. The yield has risen 10 basis points in the last four sessions. It had ended at 7.2811% on Tuesday.

The benchmark Brent crude contract LCOc1 touched over $100 per barrel on fears of an output cut by Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, a group known as OPEC+.

(Reporting by Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia; Editing by Neha Arora)

((DharamrajLalit.Dhutia@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.