India bond yields rise as Brent crude near $100 per barrel

Indian government bond yields rose in opening trades on Wednesday, as the benchmark Brent crude contract briefly rose above $100 per barrel adding to the disquiet over inflation.

The benchmark 10-year government bond yield IN065432G=CC was at 7.3027% as of 0335 GMT. The yield has risen 10 basis points in the last four sessions. It had ended at 7.2811% on Tuesday.

The benchmark Brent crude contract LCOc1 touched over $100 per barrel on fears of an output cut by Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, a group known as OPEC+.

