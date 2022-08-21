India bond yields may rise tracking U.S. peers, MPC inflation comments weigh

MUMBAI, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are likely to trend higher in early deals on Monday, tracking similar moves in their U.S. peers, while inflation worries highlighted by the Reserve Bank of India will further dent investor sentiment.

The benchmark 10-year government bond yield IN065432G=CC is likely to hover in a 7.30-7.36% band, a trader with a private bank said. The yield rose 8 basis points in last two sessions and ended at 7.2639% on Friday.

"While last week had started positively, we are now completely trapped in a bear zone, and there should be a gap down opening in terms of prices, as RBI is still very hawkish," the trader said.

Despite signs of inflation having peaked in India, the outlook remains highly uncertain, and bringing the retail price rise closer to the target of 4% is essential to help sustain economic growth over the medium term, members of the central bank's monetary policy committee said.

"Although inflation seems to have peaked, it is still unconscionably high," RBI Deputy Governor Michael Patra said in minutes of the MPC's recent meeting published on Friday.

India's consumer inflation INCPIY=ECI dipped to 6.71% in July, easing for the third month in a row, but continues to remain above the RBI's mandated target band of 2-6% for a seventh straight month.

The RBI had raised the bank's key lending rate by 50 bps to 5.40%, its third increase in four months, to curb rising price pressure in August. The RBI has hiked repo rate by 140 basis points since May.

A new 10-year bond sold by the central government on Friday also witnessed higher-than-expected cutoff yield at 7.26%, indicating weaker appetite.

Meanwhile, the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR touched 3% mark for the first time in a month on Monday, after Germany reported a record rise in monthly producer prices, which leapt 37.2% from the same time last year and 5.3% from June. These prices are seen as a leading indicator for inflation.

KEY INDICATORS:

** Brent crude futures LCOc1 down 1.1% at $95.65 per barrel

** Ten-year U.S. note yield at 2.9923%

** RBI likely to publish details of 320 billion rupees weekly bond auction

(Reporting by Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia; Editing by Anil D'Silva )

