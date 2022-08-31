India bond yields may open lower, tracking oil

By Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia

MUMBAI, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are seen opening lower on Thursday, tracking a fall in global oil prices that is expected to bring some respite to domestic inflation outlook.

However, fall in yields is seen curtailed on the back of firm U.S. Treasury yields, with the 10-year note above 3.20%, traders said.

The benchmark 10-year Indian government bond yield IN065432G=CC is likely to trade in 7.16%-7.22% band, a trader with a private bank said. The yield fell six basis points on Tuesday to end at 7.1893%.The yield fell 13 bps in August, after easing 13 bps in July.

"We have very mixed triggers for the day, as oil has moved down sharply, but the U.S. Treasury yields are shooting higher, but initial reaction should see yields lower," the trader said.

The benchmark Brent crude contract has come off by nearly $10 per barrel in last three trading sessions to $95 per barrel, led by increased supply and worries that the global economy could slow further, with renewed restrictions to curb COVID-19 in China.

India is a major importer of crude oil and domestic inflationary pressures are expected to ease, if prices stay lower. India's consumer inflation has stayed stubbornly above 6% for seven straight months.

Markets are also expected to take cues from data that showed India's economy grew 13.5% in the April-to-June quarter, its fastest pace in a year, though economists said growth is likely to lose momentum in coming quarters, as higher interest rates cool economic activity.

The June quarter's annual growth, came in below a 15.2% forecast by economists in a Reuters poll, but well above 4.1% growth in the previous quarter. The last time India's economy grew faster was in April-June 2021 when it gained 20.1% from the pandemic-depressed level a year earlier.

KEY INDICATORS:

** Brent crude futures LCOc1 down 1.2% at $95.38 per barrel

** Ten-year U.S. bond US10YT=RR yield at 3.2058%

