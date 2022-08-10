India bond yields little changed in early trades

MUMBAI, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields were trading largely unchanged on Thursday, as traders await local retail inflation data as well as fresh supply of debt through weekly auction, both due on Friday.

The 10-year bond yield IN065432G=CC was trading at 7.2980%, as of 0335 GMT, after ending at 7.3101% on Wednesday. Indian government aims to raise 320 billion rupees ($4.04 billion)through sale of bonds.

A Reuters poll of economists expects July retail inflation INCPIY=ECI to temper down to 6.78% from 7.01% in June and the near eight-year high of 7.79% in April.

($1 = 79.2525 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia; Editing by Neha Arora)

