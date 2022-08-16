India bond yields drop tracking easing oil, inflation

MUMBAI, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields fell in early deals on Wednesday as trading resumed after a four-day holiday weekend, with a drop in overnight oil prices and easing domestic inflation aiding sentiment.

The benchmark 10-year government bond yield IN065432G=CC was at 7.206%, as of 0335 GMT, after closing at 7.2894% on Friday. Indian fixed income markets were shut on Monday and Tuesday for holidays.

India's consumer inflation INCPIY=ECI dipped to 6.71% in July, easing for the third month in a row, and the figure was marginally lower than the 6.78% forecast by economists in a Reuters poll. The benchmark Brent contract LCOc1 fell to its lowest level in six months and ended at $92.34 per barrel on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

