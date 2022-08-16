India bond yields drop tracking easing oil, inflation

Contributor
Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

Indian government bond yields fell in early deals on Wednesday as trading resumed after a four-day holiday weekend, with a drop in overnight oil prices and easing domestic inflation aiding sentiment.

MUMBAI, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields fell in early deals on Wednesday as trading resumed after a four-day holiday weekend, with a drop in overnight oil prices and easing domestic inflation aiding sentiment.

The benchmark 10-year government bond yield IN065432G=CC was at 7.206%, as of 0335 GMT, after closing at 7.2894% on Friday. Indian fixed income markets were shut on Monday and Tuesday for holidays.

India's consumer inflation INCPIY=ECI dipped to 6.71% in July, easing for the third month in a row, and the figure was marginally lower than the 6.78% forecast by economists in a Reuters poll. The benchmark Brent contract LCOc1 fell to its lowest level in six months and ended at $92.34 per barrel on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((DharamrajLalit.Dhutia@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters