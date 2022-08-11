India bond yields dip on bets inflation may ease

Contributor
Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

Indian government bond yields eased marginally on Thursday amid bets that pace of headline inflation due on Friday might slow further, while weaker-than-expected U.S. inflation helped gains.

MUMBAI, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields eased marginally on Thursday amid bets that pace of headline inflation due on Friday might slow further, while weaker-than-expected U.S. inflation helped gains.

Further fall in yields, however, was capped ahead of fresh supply of notes through the weekly debt auction also scheduled on Friday.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield IN065432G=CC was at 7.2773% at 0500 GMT, after ending at 7.3101% on Wednesday. It had fallen four basis points in the last session.

"Sentiment has received a boost," a trader with a private bank said, adding market participants exhibited a bullish bias expecting a softer inflation print.

Indian's retail inflation data INCPIY=ECI for July is due on Friday. A Reuters poll of economists expects July inflation to temper down to 6.78% from 7.01% in June and the near eight-year high of 7.79% in April.

Bonds also took a breather tracking U.S. inflation reading that eased to 8.5% on-year for July, down from 9.1% in June, while Reuters poll had predicted the reading at 8.7%.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR had declined after the release of the data, but clawed back to end largely unchanged at 2.7860% on Thursday.

On Friday, India's central government is due to conduct sale of bonds including liquid five-year and 14-year notes for 320 billion rupees ($4.04 billion).

($1 = 79.2800 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia; Editing by Neha Arora)

((Dharamrajlalit.dhutia@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More