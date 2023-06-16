India bond yield curve to flatten further on hawkish cenbanks, say bankers

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, June 16 (Reuters) - India's short-end bond yields are expected to continue rising in the near term due to hawkish guidance from the local as well as global central banks, with the yield curve likely to flatten further and potentially even invert, bankers said on Friday.

The two-year government bond yield IN2YT=RR has risen to 6.95%, while the three-year IN3YT=RR and five-year IN5YT=RR yields are at 6.98% and 7.01% respectively.

The 10-year benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield IN072633G=CC stands at 7.05%.

The spread between the two- and 10-year yields has narrowed sharply to single digits as of June 16 from a high of 35 basis points at the start of April.

"Fears that the RBI (Reserve Bank of India) may turn hawkish again could tend to keep the short end of the yield curve elevated for some time," said V Lakshmanan, treasury head at Federal Bank.

Earlier this month, the RBI kept its key lending rate steady but signalled that monetary conditions will remain tight for some time. Then, earlier this week, the Federal Reserve hinted at further rate hikes this year.

Those views have led to traders scaling back their bets of when the RBI will cut rates, especially after the European Central Bank, on Thursday, all but guaranteed a rate hike as soon as next month.

"India rates cuts definitely seem to be delayed to probably next financial year, especially after the ultra-hawkish tone by the Fed and ECB," Lakshmanan said.

With the major central banks knocking back expectations of rate cuts, there will likely be no easing on yields as well.

"Till the time there is no clarity on policy easing, as well as liquidity conditions, the flat yield curve is likely to persist, said VRC Reddy, treasury head of Karur Vysya Bank.

LIQUIDITY PRESSURE

The surplus in India's banking system liquidity had topped 2.5 trillion rupees ($30.54 billion) in early June but has since dropped to around 1.5 trillion rupees, with advance tax outflows likely to push it down further.

When the RBI withdrew 2,000-rupee notes from circulation in mid-May, the shorter end of the yield curve rallied on bets that durable liquidity would increase as people deposited the notes.

However, that was short-lived as the RBI conducted reverse repo auctions aggressively to limit the hit to durable liquidity.

"Though prima facie it seems 80%-85% of the money is getting deposited, the actual increase in surplus position indicates there are withdrawals happening simultaneously," the treasury head of a state-run bank said.

"The move may, thus, not be too beneficial as far as short-end investments are concerned." ($1 = 81.8687 Indian rupees)

