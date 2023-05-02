India bond rally likely over, debt supplies to weigh in coming months-bankers

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, May 2 (Reuters) - Rally seen in Indian government bond prices in April on the back of pent-up investor demand is likely over and the upcoming weekly debt supplies will prompt a reversal in demand in coming months, bankers said on Tuesday.

"We anticipate demand-supply dynamics to be less favourable," said Ashutosh Tikekar, head of global markets at BNP Paribas India.

"From a perspective of real-money clients and investors, better entry levels in bonds would likely be towards the end of the first quarter and into the second quarter".

Indian government bond yields plunged in the first month of the new financial year on aggressive purchases from foreign banks and mutual funds. Traders, in general, also purchased bonds hoping for a policy pivot.

The benchmark yield IN10YT=RR declined 20 basis points in April, its biggest monthly fall since March 2020. The benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield IN072633G=CC was at 7.12%, after briefly touching 7.07% in April, its lowest level in a year.

"There should be some consolidation around the 7.10% levels," said Rajeev Pawar, head of treasury at Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, adding that state-run banks may continue to sell bonds to book profits on their treasury books.

Foreign banks bought bonds worth 159 billion rupees ($1.94 billion) on a net basis, while mutual funds were net buyers of 98 billion rupees in April.

Investors under the 'others' category - which includes insurers, pension funds and provident funds - bought bonds worth 110 billion rupees on a net basis.

Indian mutual funds and insurance firms had witnessed large fund inflows, ahead of some tax breaks for both sectors that were lifted from April 1, said traders.

And this pent-up demand, coming after a lack of supply in March, mainly drove the move in bonds, BNP Paribas' Tikekar said. The central bank's surprise pause also led to a bull-steepening move in the bond yield curve, he added.

But this phenomenon is mostly done, the traders said.

Traders now broadly expect yields to edge back towards the 7.25-7.30% range over the next few months.

New Delhi aims to raise over 3 trillion rupees via bond sales between May-June, while traders expect supply from state governments to also pick-up, reducing market appetite.

($1 = 81.8325 Indian rupees)

